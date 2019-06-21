44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Legacy Reserves Inc (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares climbed 108.5% to $0.1109, reversing from recent weakness. Shares fell earlier this week after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT) gained 41.2% to $8.17 after SVB Leerink initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating and $18 price target.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares gained 18.9% to $5.10. ContraVir, a thinly traded nanocap biotech, said Thursday after the close the FDA has given it positive feedback in response to its pre-IND meeting about its NASH pipeline asset CRV431. The positive feedback pertained to preclinical data forCRV431, with the regulatory body agreeing with ContraVir's proposed plan for further preclinical studies to support the development of the asset. The FDA also supported the study design for the NASH IND opening study, the company said.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) rose 15.3% to $3.2288.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares gained 13.3% to $11.67 after the company announced they are presenting Nolasiban and Linzagolix clinical data at the ESHRE Annual Meeting.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 12.9% to $0.56 after New Frontier Capital disclosed a 5.5% stake in the company.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares rose 12.6% to $3.0956.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) surged 11.6% to $7.81.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 11.1% to $9.73.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 10.2% to $11.04 following reports indicating the company has heated up efforts to sell its retail business and focus on blockchain.
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 9.8% to $4.5349 after the company received FDA approval of its sNDA for DEXTENZA for treatment of ocular inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) climbed 9.5% to $0.98 after the company announced it added two major contracted agreements for OVA1.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) gained 8.3% to $3.90.
- Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ: APTX) gained 8% to $3.5297.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) gained 8% to $19.30 after Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a price target of $29.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares surged 7.5% to $3.73.
- Catalent Inc (NASDAQ: CTLT) gained 6.2% to $53.44 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $62.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 5.7% to $1.68 after the company presented COPIKTRA data showing response rates of 44-57%, including complete response rates of 15-22% in patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
- CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) rose 4.7% to $86.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
Losers
- Inuvo Inc (NYSE: INUV) shares tumbled 28.4% to $0.3711 after the company announced the termination of its planned merger with Conversion Point Technologies.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) shares dipped 25% to $4.3750. The US Justice Department sued to block Quad's acquisition of LSC Communications.
- Peck Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 17.9% to $14.00.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) fell 17.8% to $39.89 after the company issued its Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Korn Ferry reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views.
- Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares dipped 17% to $2.64 after the company entered an agreement to sell 2 million shares to Joyful Corporation for $1.25 per share.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 16.4% to $6.19 after jumping 74.94% on Thursday.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) fell 14.2% to $57.52 after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIPR) dropped 10.7% to $120.25. Innovative Industrial Properties closed on the acquisition of a property in Harrison, Michigan.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) fell 9.3% to $4.1900.
- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) shares dropped 8.6% to $54.12 after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dipped 8.3% to $3.65.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) shares dropped 8.2% to $5.83.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 8.1% to $4.85 after dropping 17.63% on Thursday.
- Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) fell 8.1% to $40.17 after the company posted its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, which included annual net revenue growth of 191%.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares dropped 8.1% to $40.73.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 7.9% to $152.21.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) dropped 7.7% to $3.85.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. . (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares fell 7.4% to $3.3800. Lifeway Foods shares jumped over 26% Thursday after the company announced it will enter the CBD space with CBD drinkables once it is legalized at federal level by FDA.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) dropped 7.2% to $2.6250.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 6.5% to $34.16 after dropping 26.61% on Thursday.
- Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU) shares fell 6.1% to $38.73 after reporting a $795 million equity offering.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) dropped 5.3% to $7.01 after reports surfaced that Dish Network's Charlie Ergen could still be months away from finalizing a deal with T-Mobile. This could cause multiple complications for the Sprint/T-Mobile merger. The merger is also facing increased regulatory opposition.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 4.4% to $46.65 after Barclays downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $69 to $55. Nomura also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $60 to $52. The company on Thursday cut FY19 guidance.
- Yuma Energy Inc (NYSE: YUMA) dropped 4.2% to $0.20 after the company received a noncompliance notice from the NYSE American.
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) fell 3.1% to $145.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities priced upsized public offering of 3.85 million shares of common stock at $145 per share.
