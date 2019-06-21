FreightWaves Radio Preview: ACT Research, AI In The Cab, DC Outlook

Join us this weekend on FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking! On this week's show, co-hosts John Kingston and Chad Prevost will be chatting with:

– Kenny Veith, the President of ACT Research, about the sharp dropoff in Class 8 truck orders as well as any signs pointing to whether the market has turned around.

– Jennifer Haroon, the chief operating officer of Nauto, which is bringing artificial intelligence into the cab to catch distracted driving and warn about it before it's too late.

– Mike Posz, director of safety at Fraley & Schilling, talking about the nexus between driver retention and safety.

– John Gallagher, FreightWaves' man in Washington, who is going to discuss an interesting week for trucking in the nation's capital.

John & Chad will also be talking about the reports this week that showed Wall Street analysts souring on the trucking sector.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking channel 146 live between 3-5 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, and replayed 9-11 p.m. Saturday and 7-9 p.m. Sunday. It's also available on demand for SiriusXM streaming subscribers.

