Qudian Trades Higher After Raising Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 21, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Qudian Inc (NYSE: QD) shares are trading higher after the company raised FY2019 net income guidance.

Qudian raised its total non-GAAP net income guidance for the full year of 2019 from RMB3.5 billion to more than RMB4.5 billion.

This change is based on its latest operational outlook and market conditions, as well as preliminary expectations of the relevant regulatory environment in the near future.

Qudian shares are trading up 2.3% at $8.40 in Friday's pre-market session.

