Used car retailer CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better than expected first-quarter earnings and sales results.

CarMax reported quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.47. This is a 19.55% increase over earnings of $1.33 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.37 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. This is a 12.04% increase over sales of $4.793 billion the same period last year.

CarMax shares were trading higher by 3.1% at $85.59 in Friday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $84.99 and $55.24.

Related Links:

5 Stocks To Watch For June 21, 2019

RBC Raises CarMax Price Target, Says Headwinds Will Ease