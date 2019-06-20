Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Personalis Opens Above IPO Price, Continues Higher
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2019 12:04pm   Comments
Share:

Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares opened Thursday morning at $23.70 after pricing 7.92 million shares at $17 per share.

Personalis is a Menlo Park, California-based cancer genomic company. It qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, and therefore has elected to comply with certain reduced public company reporting requirements.

Morgan Stanley, Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Cowen and Oppenheimer are the underwriters for the offering.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

The stock traded around $25.86 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Personalis IPO: What You Need To Know

Akero Therapeutics IPO Opens Above IPO Price

Posted-In: News IPOs

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSNL)

Personalis IPO: What You Need To Know
IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs And A Grocery Outlet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why