Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) cut FY2019 guidance from $30.037 million to $21.904 million. Synalloy cut its net income guidance from $9.331 million to $2.779 million.

The reason for the cut is due to average selling prices for welded stainless steel pipe being down approximately 15% from last year, which is pressuring contribution margins by about 9%.

“Prices [welded stainless steel pipe] are falling due to lower surcharges and what we believe to be a temporary surplus of inventory in the supply chain," the company said in a statement.

Synalloy shares were trading down 10.7% to $15.04 Wednesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week range between $24.80 and $12.45.

Related Links:

Attention Airline Investors: Southwest Adjusts Q2 Guidance

US Steel Is The Latest Steel Manufacturer To Warn About Guidance