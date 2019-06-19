Fr8Hub Expands Mexico Operations, Names Laura Mandujano Valdés As Country Manager For Mexico

Fr8Hub recently announced that it will expand its services to provide domestic freight matching throughout Mexico, connecting shippers with available carriers throughout the country.

The Fr8Hub carrier network currently features more than 1,000 carriers in the United States and Mexico, and more than 30,000 available trucks. Since electronic logging devices and global positioning systems are not prevalent in Mexico, Mexico-based carriers are vetted through onboarding processes, reviewing historical data regarding performance and on-time delivery – including door-to-door, cross loading, interline or to-the-border deliveries.

"The expansion of our digital freight marketplace into domestic Mexico will help streamline the inefficiencies in the country and provide the next step of our mission to revolutionize cross-border shipping," said Fr8Hub chief executive officer Ohad Axelrod.

"This launch enables us to serve the domestic Mexico freight market, in pesos, with the same level of service we currently provide for cross-border, complementing our existing services," Axelrod said.

Laredo-based Fr8Hub was founded in July 2017. Fr8Hub's digital freight marketplace aims to match cross-border shippers throughout Mexico and the domestic United States (to and from border cities) with available carriers and drivers for their loads.

Laura Mandujano Valdés has also been named as Fr8Hub's country manager for Mexico, reporting to Axelrod, leading sales, partnership opportunities and operations in Mexico.

Mandujano Valdés has worked in the transportation industry for 20 years. Prior to Fr8Hub, she worked as the logistics and commercial director at Transportes Monroy Schiavon (TMS), an asset-based carrier based in Nueva Laredo, Mexico.

"Fr8Hub is the secret weapon for carriers and shippers in Mexico, finding reliable, available freight options with speed and efficiency," Valdés said. "Our technology, experience and relationships will be our guides as we expand to become the leading freight marketplace in Mexico."

