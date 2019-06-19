Market Overview

Rio Tinto Shares Fall On Lower Pilbara Iron Ore Shipment Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 19, 2019 10:39am   Comments
Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) has warned its iron ore unit is experiencing mine operational challenges in the Greater Brockman hub in the Pilbara region of Australia, according to a Wednesday Reuters report

The mining company now expects 2019 Pilbara shipments between 320-330 million tonnes versus previous guidance of between 333-343 million tonnes. 

Rio Tinto also expects to revise its unit cost guidance in its second-quarter operations review, which is scheduled for July 16.

Rio Tinto shares were down 4.26% at $59.54 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

