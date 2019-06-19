36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares rose 50% to $2.97 in pre-market trading after the company reports FDA acceptance of supplemental New Drug Application for BAXDELA for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
- MYOS Corporation (NASDAQ: MYOS) rose 19.3% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive top-line results from a study evaluating the impact of Fortetropin on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older men and women.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) rose 14.6% to $29.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported initiation of review of strategic alternatives.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) rose 10.3% to $4.30 in pre-market trading. Lumira Capital disclosed a 22.6% stake in Edesa Biotech.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 9.7% to $4.06 in pre-market trading after the company issued updates on results of Phase 1b RTX in knee osteoarthritis pain trial.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) rose 7.1% to $42 in pre-market trading after surging 4.12% on Tuesday.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 6.3% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.74% on Tuesday.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) rose 5.9% to $9.91 in pre-market trading.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) rose 5.3% to $47.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its joint venture with Teichert has won a $275 million contract by the California Department of Transportation for SAC 5 Corridor Enhancement Project.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 5.1% to $16.54 in pre-market trading.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 4.4% to $288.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) rose 4% to $13.80 in pre-market trading.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) rose 3.8% to $16.71 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics with an Overweight rating.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) rose 3.8% to $87.49 in pre-market trading.
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) gained 3.6% to $28.30 in pre-market trading. Jabil reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued in-line Q4 guidance.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares rose 3.6% to $15.10 in pre-market trading. US Steel projects Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.40 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $250 million.
- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) rose 3.4% to $14.50 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 3.4% to $2.78 in pre-market trading after falling 4.27% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) shares fell 27.7% to $1.33 in pre-market trading. Sesen Bio priced its 20.41 million share offering at $1.47 per share.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 25.4% to $0.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering with no disclosed size.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 13.5% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 12.5 million share offering of common stock at $4.00 per share.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares fell 10.8% to $3.46 in pre-market trading after climbing 167.59% on Tuesday.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) fell 9.7% to $13.02 in pre-market trading after the company announced a restructuring including a workforce reduction and said it will no longer invest in optical modules for data center applications. The company cut Q3 EPS and sales guidance.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) fell 9.4% to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ: CHKE) fell 8.8% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) fell 8.4% to $17.20 in pre-market trading after the company priced a 5.9 million share offering of common stock at $17 per share.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) fell 7.7% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after rising 11.11% on Tuesday.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) fell 6.4% to $36.10 in pre-market trading. Winnebago reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views.
- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) fell 5.9% to $55.80 in pre-market trading.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) fell 5.1% to $73.24 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of US$850 million convertible senior note.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 5% to $3.24 in pre-market trading.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) fell 4.7% to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) fell 4.4% to $40.00 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Energizer from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $45 to $36.
- Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares fell 4.3% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 10 million shares common stock offering.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 4% to $8.02 in pre-market trading.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell 3.7% to $9.78 in pre-market trading. Raymond James downgraded SunPower from Outperform to Market Perform.
