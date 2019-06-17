5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares are up 18% after reporting preliminary results from a Phase 2a clinical trial of PB2452 for reversal of antiplatelet activity.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares are up 4% after reporting a restructuring plan related to Cody Labs. The company says it sees incurring around $5 million in costs to implement Cody API Restructuring Plan.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) shares spiked up 3% after announcing it sees second-quarter sales volume at the high end of the guidance range. The company also sees $25 million in added annual CapEx savings under target 10% initiative. EQT says new management has identified $175 million in annual cost savings to date and sees adjusted free cash flow of $3 billion through 2023.
Losers
