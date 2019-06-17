46 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares jumped 59.1% to close at $34.99 on Friday. Chewy priced its 46.5 million share IPO at $22 per share.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares climbed 48.2% to close at $1.26 on Friday after the company announced its subsidiary, Holi Hemp, has been approved to participate in Arizona's Industrial Hemp program.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) shares jumped 31.1% to close at $10.49 after the company entered into a settlement with Bass Pro to reinstate marketing activities; Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $8 to $10.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares climbed 30.4% to close at $8.20 after the company announced clinical proof-of-concept data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of ARQ-531 in patients with relapsed/refractory Hematologic Malignancies.
- Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ: PUYI) surged 26.1% to close at $7.98.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) jumped 20.4% to close at $3.1900 after Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $6 price target.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 14.4% to close at $13.00.
- BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) rose 14% to close at $4.49.
- Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE: TKAT) shares rose 12.7% to close at $0.71.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) climbed 11.5% to close at $3.30.
- Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) gained 11.5% to close at $0.8700.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) rose 11.1% to close at $0.7000 after the company announced FDA approval of its special protocol assessment.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) gained 10.2% to close at $3.03.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) gained 9.3% to close at $5.30.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares surged 9.1% to close at $6.72.
- Norbord Inc. (NYSE: OSB) shares rose 8.7% to close at $23.43.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 7.1% to close at $151.48.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares rose 6.6% to close at $2.7400 after the company announced an agreement to provide body cameras to the Kansas City Chiefs Security.
Losers
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dipped 57.5% to close at $0.1600 on Friday after the company priced a 26.37 million share common stock offering at $0.15 per share.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: NAVB) dropped 31.4% to close at $0.6802. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals priced its 8 million share public offering of common stock at $0.75 per share and regained direct control of Intellectual Property.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) shares fell 21.1% to close at $31.49 after surging 90.00% on Thursday. Fiverr priced its 5.26 million share IPO at $21 per share.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares declined 19.8% to close at $1.66.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) fell 19.4% to close at $2.28 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 26,666,667 shares at $2.25 per share.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) dipped 15.9% to close at $4.30.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dropped 14.9% to close at $3.6500. Ashford Hospitality Trust declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per diluted share.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) shares fell 14.4% to close at $8.55.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) dipped 14.1% to close at $2.43.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) dropped 13.6% to close at $2.55.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares fell 12.3% to close at $1.1400 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales are down from last year.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) fell 12.1% to close at $8.89.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) tumbled 11.9% to close at $85.81.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) dropped 11.2% to close at $27.20. Krystal submitted an Investigational New Drug Application for KB105.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares slipped 10.9% to close at $2.04.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) dropped 10.7% to close at $39.49 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the company from Hold to Sell.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 10.3% to close at $2.69.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) dipped 10.3% to close at $13.37.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) tumbled 10.2% to close at $2.83.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares fell 10.1% to close at $6.20.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) dipped 10.1% to close at $3.99.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) dropped 8.1% to close at $1.93.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) dropped 8% to close at $63.58.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 7.8% to close at $25.41.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares tumbled 5.7% to close at $136.93.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 5.6% to close at $265.93. Broadcom reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also cut its FY2019 sales guidance.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE: CMCM) fell 5.3% to close at $3.76 after reporting Q1 results.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) fell 3.7% to close at $13.97 after the company reported pricing of offering by selling shareholder.
Posted-In: Friday's GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.