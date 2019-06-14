Market Overview

Hedge Fund Third Point Pushes Sony To Pare Down Businesses
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 14, 2019 8:25am
Dan Loeb's hedge fund Third Point is calling on Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) to spin off its semiconductor business, according to Reuters.

Loeb published a letter and presentation pushing for changes at Sony, the sale of its insurance business and its stake in companies like Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT). 

Sony shares were trading higher by 1.87% at $50.60 in Friday's premarket session. 

Posted-In: ReutersNews Hedge Funds Media General Best of Benzinga

