Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Microsoft, Sony Team Up To Work On Gaming Experiences, AI Solutions
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 16, 2019 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft, Sony Team Up To Work On Gaming Experiences, AI Solutions

Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced Thursday afternoon they will partner up on consumer entertainment platforms and artificial intelligence products.

What To Know

This strategic partnership will explore joint development of future cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure to support their respective game and content-streaming services.

"Sony has always been a leader in both entertainment and technology, and the collaboration we announced today builds on this history of innovation," said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. "Our partnership brings the power of Azure and Azure AI to Sony to deliver new gaming and entertainment experiences for customers."

The companies will also explore collaboration in the areas of semiconductors and AI, according to the press release. For semiconductors, this includes potential joint development of new intelligent image sensor solutions.

Why It's Important

Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox are direct competitors in the video game console market.

Sony shares are trading up 4 percent to $51.89 Thursday afternoon. Microsoft shares were trading at $128.89.

Video game publishers Activision-Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) ticked slightly lower immediately following the news, but have pared the initial losses.

Related Links:

'A Network Effect': New Model For Video Games Relies On In-Game Cash

Which Video Games Are Attracting Pro Gamers?

Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO, Sony (left), and Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. Courtesy photo.

Posted-In: Microsoft Azure Satya Nadella video gamesNews Contracts Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + EA)

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Disney, Ford, Intel And More
Key Day Shapes Up For Trade Talks But Earnings Also In Focus As Disney Results Gleaned
Street Mostly In The Game On EA After Strong Quarter, Bullish 2020 Outlook
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Point To A Lower Open
10 Stocks To Watch For May 8, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Scorpio Tankers Likely To Benefit From Move To Low-Sulfur Fuel, JPMorgan Says In Upgrade