Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

KFC Is Trialing Vegan Version Of Its Chicken Burger
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 13, 2019 1:31pm   Comments
Share:
KFC Is Trialing Vegan Version Of Its Chicken Burger

KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), will trial a vegan version of its original recipe fillet sandwich.

KFC said the “Imposter” will be available in selected restaurants in London, Bristol and the Midlands in the United Kingdom starting June 17 June for four weeks.

The sudden popularity of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) and its plant-based meat has caused quite a stir the past couple of months.

On May 30, KFC's U.S. President Kevin Hochman told Business Insider he made "several appointments...with some of the big guys, just to figure out — what does alternative protein look like in chicken?"

Yum's stock traded around $109.03 at time of publication. The stock's 52-week low is $77.09.

Related Links:

Amid Plant-Based Meat Craze, KFC Might Explore Alternatives To Chicken

McDonald's Holds Back On Plant-Based Burger Trend

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Posted-In: KFCNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YUM + BYND)

Credit Suisse 'Unmooved' By Tyson's Challenge To Beyond Meat
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 13
Raised & Rooted: Tyson Enters The Plant-Based Food Products Market
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 12
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Facebook Buys Stake In India's Meesho