KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), will trial a vegan version of its original recipe fillet sandwich.

KFC said the “Imposter” will be available in selected restaurants in London, Bristol and the Midlands in the United Kingdom starting June 17 June for four weeks.

The sudden popularity of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) and its plant-based meat has caused quite a stir the past couple of months.

On May 30, KFC's U.S. President Kevin Hochman told Business Insider he made "several appointments...with some of the big guys, just to figure out — what does alternative protein look like in chicken?"

Yum's stock traded around $109.03 at time of publication. The stock's 52-week low is $77.09.

