Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Target Joins Same-Day Delivery Wars With Shipt

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2019 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Target Joins Same-Day Delivery Wars With Shipt

The retail battle to deliver packages to consumers in less than one day intensified Thursday with the entrance of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

What Happened

Target said Thursday that Shipt — a same-day delivery platform it bought in 2017 — will be tasked with delivering orders the same day they are entered. Target will charge a flat fee of $9.99 per order, or shoppers can buy an annual Shipt membership for $99 per year.

Target said it will be able to deliver 65,000 items available on the e-commerce site in as quickly as an hour. Holders of the Target-branded red card will continue to receive a 5% discount on orders.

Why It's Important

Target's new same-day delivery option makes it "even easier" for consumers to shop, Dawn Block, the retailer's vice president of digital, said in a blog post.

The new option is consistent with the company's mission of offering "great value, a curated product assortment and helpful guest service," she said. 

What's Next

Target's same-day delivery option is live on desktop and mobile web browsers. A new feature built into the Target app is slated to become available for the 2019 holiday season, according to CNBC

Target shares were up 0.33% at $88.55 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Analysts Like Target's Strong Comps, Interested In Move To Omnichannel Business

JPMorgan Takes Bullish Turn On Target, Says Retailer Underappreciated By Investors

Photo courtesy of Target. 

Posted-In: CNBC Dawn Block retail ShiptNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGT)

CV Sciences Announces Supplier Deal With Kroger, Expands Topical Offerings
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Retail Pro: Target A 'Traditional Retailer That Adapted Well'
Kroger To Introduce CBD Products In 17 States
Tariff Issues Blew May Markets Into Rough Seas
How Bryan Leach Went From Practicing Law To Saving People Money
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Greenlane, Bloom Farms Sign CBD Distribution Deal