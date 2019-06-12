Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) is shifting some of its production out of China to avoid potential U.S. tariffs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Nintendo has also begun producing two new variants of its Switch console, and some of them are being manufactured outside of China in order to avoid tariffs.

In March, the Wall Street Journal reported Nintendo planned to update the Switch this year with two new models.

Nintendo shares were trading down 1.8% at $43.46 in Wednesday's pre-market session.

