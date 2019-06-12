Market Overview

Nintendo May Move Production Out Of China Amid US-China Trade Dispute
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 12, 2019 8:23am   Comments
Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) is shifting some of its production out of China to avoid potential U.S. tariffs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Nintendo has also begun producing two new variants of its Switch console, and some of them are being manufactured outside of China in order to avoid tariffs.

In March, the Wall Street Journal reported Nintendo planned to update the Switch this year with two new models.

Nintendo shares were trading down 1.8% at $43.46 in Wednesday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: China Nintendo Switch trade warNews Rumors Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session