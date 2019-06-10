Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) announced a $20-million investment Friday from incoming CEO Miguel Patricio.

The stock was trading up by 4.85 percent at $30.14 at the time of publication Monday.

Patricio is investing $20 million of his own money to purchase Kraft Heinz shares that will be issued in the future consistent with the company’s policies.

The Kraft Heinz board of directors elected Joao Castro-Neves to the board effective June 12.

