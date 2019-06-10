24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) rose 120.5 percent to $9.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced study results showing a single course of PRV-031 delayed type 1 diabetes onset in high-risk individuals by at least two years.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 48 percent to $0.47 in pre-market trading following news of luanch of Avenova Direct on Amazon.com.
- Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) rose 34 percent to $167.74 in pre-market trading after Salesforce signed an agreement to acquire Tableau for $15.7 billion in stock.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) rose 14.3 percent to $1.36 in pre-market trading after the company presented Afrezza clinical data from three different studies at the American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) gained 10.8 percent to $6.04 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.07 percent on Friday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 9.6 percent to $1.26 in pre-market trading after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Hohhot government in China; FF, The9 China JV, will receive resources and financial support from the Hohhot government.
- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) shares rose 8.6 percent to $201.98 in pre-market trading. Raytheon and United Technologies aerospace businesses will combine in merger of equals in all-stock transaction.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) shares rose 8.3 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 8.2 percent to $41.97 in pre-market trading following news a lock-up period for sale of 75 million company shares by Privateer will be extended.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) rose 7.3 percent to $52.50 in pre-market trading following Reuters report Apollo is in the lead to purchase the company.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares rose 7.1 percent to $2.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its first quarter.
- Revolve Group, LLC (NYSE: RVLV) rose 5.5 percent to $36.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 88.89 percent on Friday.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 5.2 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose 5.1 percent to $3.71 in pre-market trading.
- Precipio, Inc.. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 4.5 percent to $4.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.25 percent on Friday.
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) rose 4.2 percent to $29.95 in pre-market trading.
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) rose 3.7 percent to $137.00 in pre-market trading following merger news with Raytheon.
Losers
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) fell 58 percent to $0.55 in pre-market trading following news the company initiated a court-supervised process to facilitate asset sales via Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) fell 15 percent to $93.00 in pre-market trading. Roche and Spark Therapeutics received request for additional information from FTC under HSR. Roche announced extension of tender offer for shares of Spark Therapeutics.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 7.8 percent to $6.30 in pre-market trading after surging 30.10 percent on Friday.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) fell 4.8 percent to $35.54 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.51 percent on Friday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 3.2 percent to $11.90 in pre-market trading.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) fell 3.1 percent to $3.92 in pre-market trading.
- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) shares fell 2.9 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading.
