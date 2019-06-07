55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) jumped 92.48 percent to close at $10.24 on Thursday after the company's Phase 2 Study of LJPC-401 in patients with hereditary hemochromatosis showed statistical significance in primary and secondary endpoints and was well tolerated.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) shares climbed 41.6 percent to close at $7.08 on Thursday after the company showed results from preclinical study of CRV431 'significantly decreased the extent of fibrosis in a second animal model of liver fibrosis.'
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) gained 29.9 percent to close at $5.96 following a Wall Street Journal report that hedge fund Elliott Management is a lead bidder in an auction for the company.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) shares gained 26.8 percent to close at $45.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OESX) surged 18.6 percent to close at $3.00.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) rose 16.8 percent to close at $26.54 after the company reported strong Q3 results.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KOOL) climbed 15.4 percent to close at $3.3800.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 14.7 percent to close at $27.04 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings or its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 13.7 percent to close at $2.99.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) rose 13.1 percent to close at $3.98 after the company disclosed that it will evaluate strategic alternatives.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained 11 percent to close at $6.88.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) jumped 10.5 percent to close at $7.05 following Q3 results.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) gained 10.5 percent to close at $10.66.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) jumped 10.4 percent to close at $9.75 after the company presented data for its lead investigational drug.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) gained 10.2 percent to close at $44.93 following Q1 results.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) surged 8.4 percent to close at $90.19.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) climbed 8.3 percent to close at $3.64.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares rose 7.9 percent to close at $31.82. Morgan Stanley upgraded AMD from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $17 to $28.
- Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) gained 7.2 percent to close at $84.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) gained 6.7 percent to close at $39.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also provided FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rose 4.8 percent to close at $205.95 following reports indicating the company has delivered 33 thousand vehicles this quarter.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) gained 3.7 percent to close at $18.69 after the company declared a $0.1736 per share semi-annual dividend. The company is set to go ex-dividend tomorrow.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) surged 3.3 percent to close at $3.11 following Q1 earnings.
Losers
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) dipped 57.2 percent to close at $7.50 on Thursday after the company reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and lowered its FY20 guidance.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) dipped 50.4 percent to close at $2.10 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares fell 49.2 percent to close at $3.7100 after CARE Ratings downgraded the company's credit rating from 'BBB-' to 'D' (default).
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares fell 43.2 percent to close at $1.13 after the FDA indicated that an additional clinical trial of Iclaprim will be required before the agency can grant the company marketing approval for the drug, citing concerns about liver toxicity.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) fell 40.8 percent to close at $5.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also reported the retirement of its CEO Tom Reilly.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 35.6 percent to close at $6.11.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 29.1 percent to close at $5.25 after surging 122.89 percent on Wednesday.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) fell 21.8 percent to close at $61.21 after declining 9.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) dropped 20.3 percent to close at $3.33.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) dropped 17.6 percent to close at $8.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) fell 17.5 percent to close at $2.1706.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 16.5 percent to close at $5.69.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) dropped 16.2 percent to close at $3.92.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) dipped 16.1 percent to close at $4.69.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares fell 16.1 percent to close at $8.00.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) dropped 15.3 percent to close at $5.21.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) dipped 13.7 percent to close at $2.46 after announcing workforce reduction.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) fell 13.1 percent to close at $1.8600.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 13.1 percent to close at $2.53.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares dipped 12.5 percent to close at $3.77.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares fell 12.4 percent to close at $8.18 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and lowered its full-year earnings forecast.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) dropped 12.4 percent to close at $29.34 after the company issued weak FY19 outlook. Sidoti & Co. downgraded La-Z-Boy from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $38 to $35.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) fell 12.4 percent to close at $34.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and narrowed FY19 EPS guidance.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) dropped 12.2 percent to close at $0.4761 after the company announced the launch of its Amazon Australia storefront.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) fell 11.6 percent to close at $3.42.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 7.4 percent to close at $2.12 after dropping 9.84 percent on Wednesday.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dipped 7.3 percent to close at $8.02.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 6.4 percent to close at $2.65 after declining 6.91 percent on Wednesday.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) dropped 6.4 percent to close at $4.13.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares declined 5.3 percent to close at $8.32.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) tumbled 3.8 percent to close at $10.90 after the company issued weak Q2 earnings forecast.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) fell 3.3 percent to close at $14.55. Orchard Therapeutics priced its 9 million ADS public offering for gross proceeds of $128 million.
