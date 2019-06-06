CrowdStrike Hikes IPO Price Range

Cloud security company CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. has filed for an IPO of up to $100 million.

CrowdStrike amended its May 29 S-1 from May 29, which had reported a price range $19-$23. The latest filing Thursday showed a rang eof $28-$30 per share.

Crowdstrike said it intends to apply to have its Class A common stock listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CRWD."

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays are the lead underwriters on the deal, with another 13 banks acting as co-managers.

CrowdStrike's competitors include antivirus companies such as McAfee and Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) and other software security vendors such as Cylance, Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK), Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) and FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE).

