5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are up 29 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $408.9 million, beating estimates by $14.05 million.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 35 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $364.8 million, beating estimates by $850,000.
Losers
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares are down 29 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.13), beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $187.5 million, missing estimates by $0.98 million. The company issued second-quarter earnings and sales guidance below consensus.
- Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.28), in-line with consensus. Sales came in at $80.6 million, beating estimates by $5.32 million. The company announced it will acquire Endgame for $234 million.
- Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.22), beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $89.4 million, beating estimates by $1.32 million. The company also issued weak FY2020 earnings guidance.
