Chinese airlines are in talks with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) in a deal that would include 777 and 787 jets, according to Bloomberg.

"No deal is imminent, the people cautioned, and the trade war is a major complication for all involved," the report said. "The Chinese side is waiting for guidance from the government before pushing forward with the discussions, according to some of the people, as the tit-for-tat fight between the U.S. and China intensifies."

Boeing's stock traded higher by 1 percent to $348.26 per share at time of publication.