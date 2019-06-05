Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Report: Boeing Could Be Nearing A Deal With Chinese Airlines
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2019 11:40am   Comments
Share:

Chinese airlines are in talks with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) in a deal that would include 777 and 787 jets, according to Bloomberg.

"No deal is imminent, the people cautioned, and the trade war is a major complication for all involved," the report said. "The Chinese side is waiting for guidance from the government before pushing forward with the discussions, according to some of the people, as the tit-for-tat fight between the U.S. and China intensifies."

Boeing's stock traded higher by 1 percent to $348.26 per share at time of publication.

Posted-In: News Rumors Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

FAA Taking More Boeing 737s Out Of Service
The Latest On Boeing: 737 Max Delay, Pilot Reportedly Sounded Alarm On Safety, CEO To Speak
Shopify, Under Armour And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 28
Defensive Mode: Caution Still The Watchword With Costco, Uber Earnings Later This Week
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Ford, Target, Tesla And More
FAA Meeting On Boeing's 737 MAX 'Good Enough,' Says Bullish Morgan Stanley
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

LTL Outlook: How To Manage Today's Rising Rates