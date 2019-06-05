28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares rose 181.6 percent to $9.35 in pre-market trading following news the FDA issued clearance for the company's ReStore Exo-Suit.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) gained 18.1 percent to $1.00 in pre-market trading after the company's Momelotinib was granted FDA fast track designation.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 15.2 percent to $45.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 9.2 percent to $15.75 in pre-market trading. Bank of America upgraded Cronos Group from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $13 to $20.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares rose 7.8 percent to $15.41 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 7.7 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading after analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raises the price target from $8 to $10.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 7.3 percent to $13.34 in pre-market trading after surging 4.54 percent on Tuesday.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) rose 6.3 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) shares rose 5.5 percent to $7.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.22 percent on Tuesday.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) rose 5.5 percent to $19.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 22.05 percent on Tuesday.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares rose 5.4 percent to $25.50 in pre-market trading.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) rose 5.1 percent to $39.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.60 percent on Tuesday.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) rose 5 percent to $158.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its 2020 guidance.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) rose 4.4 percent to $4.94 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.49 percent on Tuesday.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) rose 3.8 percent to $39.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) rose 3.4 percent to $131.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.91 percent on Tuesday.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) shares rose 3.2 percent to $40.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.56 percent on Tuesday.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 3.5 percent to $96.85 in pre-market trading. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $75 to $119.
Losers
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 28.5 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading. Gamestop reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company sees 2019 comparable sales down 5-10 percent.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) rose 27.3 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q2 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 13.9 percent to $5.53 in pre-market trading. SCWorx shares gained 37.8 percent Tuesday after the company signed a 5-year contract with a large healthcare company valued at $4.6 million. The contract includes a services contract and distribution arrangement.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) fell 7.6 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and issued weak Q2 outlook.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) fell 6.2 percent to $3.02 in pre-market trading.
- Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) shares fell 4.9 percent to $93.33 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE: NWN) fell 4.3 percent to $67.10 in pre-market trading. Northwest Natural priced an underwritten public offering of 1,250,000 shares at $67.00 per share.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) fell 3.7 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after surging 30.15 percent on Tuesday.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) fell 3.4 percent to $17.90 in pre-market trading. American Eagle is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) fell 2.1 percent to $83.52 in pre-market trading.
