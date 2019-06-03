Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2019 7:53pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $27.2 million, beating estimates by $600,000.
  • Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are up 4.4 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $81.3 million, beating estimates by $7.5 million.

Losers

  • Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares are down 13 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.03), beating estimates by 2 cents. The company issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Outlook TheraPeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares are down 3 percent after announcing the company has signed a manufacturing supply agreement with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for ONS-5010, a treatment for wet AMD.
  • Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares are down 7 percent after reporting a $75 million follow-on offering of common stock.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BOX + APPS)

Box Falls After 2020 Guidance Comes In Lower Than Expected
Q1 Earnings Preview For Box
5 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For June 3, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2019
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Box, Spotify And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Volkswagen To Proceed With IPO Despite Choppy Markets