Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Fremont factory in California has received repeated notices of violations and permit deviations, and its paint shop has been dogged by "technical problems, fires, poor record-keeping and an apparent disregard for environmental compliance" according to The Drive.

Tesla has received 18 notices of violation and 21 permit deviations tied to the Fremont factory between the beginning of 2018 and March 2019, The Drive said.

Tesla did not return requests for comment on The Drive's story, the publication said.

Tesla shares were down by 1.93 percent at $181.58 at the time of publication Monday.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.