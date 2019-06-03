Market Overview

Report: Tesla's Paint Shop Is A Trouble Spot
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2019 12:05pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Fremont factory in California has received repeated notices of violations and permit deviations, and its paint shop has been dogged by "technical problems, fires, poor record-keeping and an apparent disregard for environmental compliance" according to The Drive.

Tesla has received 18 notices of violation and 21 permit deviations tied to the Fremont factory between the beginning of 2018 and March 2019, The Drive said

Tesla did not return requests for comment on The Drive's story, the publication said. 

Tesla shares were down by 1.93 percent at $181.58 at the time of publication Monday.

Musk Compares Tesla Pickup Truck To The F-150, Says It Will Cost Less Than $50,000

Another Musk Email Leak Continues To Hint At Possible Record Deliveries

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: The DriveNews Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

