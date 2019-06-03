Wilson Logistics Acquires Market Transport

Wilson Logistics announced it has acquired the shares of Market Transport, a logistics company that serves the truckload market, primarily in the Pacific Northwest and the western United States, from Market Industries, a subsidiary of DSV A/S.

The transaction closed on May 31, 2019. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Springfield, Missouri- based Wilson Logistics is a family-owned asset-based transportation provider offering full truckload, heavy haul, yard management, dedicated, intermodal, power only and brokerage.

Market Transport, based in Portland, Oregon, serves the full-truckload market using contract carriers, exclusive agents, rail carriers and its own fleet.

The acquisition fits into Wilson Logistics' existing dry van and heavy haul business while adding an intermodal piece the company lacked, said vice president Kameron Wilson.

"It's a nice expansion of our freight offerings," he told FreightWaves.

The deal continues a string of acquisitions Wilson Logistics has completed over the past few years, including purchasing the assets of Haney Truckline in 2017, the assets of Jim Palmer Trucking in Missoula, Montana in 2014, O&S Trucking in Springfield, Missouri in 2016, and RJ's Transportation in Stevensville, Montana in 2017.

"We've been growing pretty aggressively," said Wilson, adding that the company now manages a fleet of 1,000 trucks, compared with 175 in 2014.

Growth is necessary to stay relevant in a rapidly changing marketplace, he said. Another priority is to invest in new fright technologies, including digital brokerage.

Wilson Logistics also operates driver training programs on-site, matching prospective drivers with a CDL instructor to prepare for the CDL test.

Wilson declined to reveal annual revenues, but according to the Springfield Business Journal. the company grossed $160 million in 2017.

Republic Partners and McEwen Gisvold LLP represented DSV A/S in the transaction.

