Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 31, 2019 12:33pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares jumped 62.5 percent to $1.95 following an 8-K filing late Thursday disclosing its board and Edesa Biotech approved a transaction that was originally disclosed on March 8. During the fiscal second quarter, Stellar Biotech entered into a share exchange agreement with Edesa Biotech, a Canadian biopharmaceutical company. Under the terms of the agreement, Edesa Biotech shareholders agreed to exchange their shares of Edesa for newly-issued common shares of Stellar.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) gained 53.1 percent to $6.89 after the company announced the introduction of its 'HempOverView' platform, which combines web-based data collection with aerial imaging technology to assist state administrators and growers with hemp cultivation.
  • Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) surged 16.7 percent to $4.20.
  • Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) gained 15 percent to $46.29 after reporting Q1 results. Genesco posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $495.651 million.
  • Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares rose 14.7 percent to $0.3554 after the company initiated a Proof of Concept to migrate a client to the Google Cloud platform.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) gained 13 percent to $9.40 after climbing 18.86 percent on Thursday.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) rose 12.4 percent to $58.00 after the company reported stronger-than-expected for its first quarter on Thursday.
  • Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) gained 10.7 percent to $9.95. Myovant Sciences priced its 15.15 million share public offering of common shares at $8.25 per share.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares rose 10.2 percent to $117.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued strong Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) gained 8.6 percent to $6.35.
  • Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) surged 8.4 percent to $15.32.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 8 percent to $5.24 following Q1 results.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 7.8 percent to $20.16.
  • Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) shares surged 7.4 percent to $2.33.
  • Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) gained 7.4 percent to $25.13.
  • Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) surged 7 percent to $4.49.
  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 5.3 percent to $27.39 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) fell 29.5 percent to $14.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued weak Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
  • CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) shares dipped 22.6 percent to $4.76 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
  • Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) fell 21.5 percent to $0.6325 in a potential sell off as traders appear to take profits following the stock's Thursday rally. Shares spiked on Thursday after the company announced a stem-cell collaboration for kidney disease.
  • XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) tumbled 19 percent to $7.36. XBiotech priced its 4.848 million share common stock offering at $8.25 per share.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 16.2 percent to $27.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 15.4 percent to $3.35 after surging 21.10 percent on Thursday.
  • Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) dropped 14.8 percent to $33.04 after the company issued updated interim data of repotrectinib in advanced ROS1+ non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 13.4 percent to $26.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. Its comparable store sales fell 3.3 percent year-over-year in the quarter.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dipped 13.4 percent to $ 2.4339.
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) fell 13.1 percent to $57.71. Dell reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) dropped 13 percent to $18.25. Conn's posted upbeat Q1 earnings, while sales missed views.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 12 percent to $18.12 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) dropped 10.7 percent to $16.97.
  • Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) dipped 10.3 percent to $32.78 after the company cut its FY19 guidance to below the consensus estimates.
  • VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) fell 10.2 percent to $2.91.
  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) fell 9.8 percent to $5.32.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares dropped 9.7 percent to $8.92.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) tumbled 9.4 percent to $3.6250.
  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) shares dipped 9 percent to $7.40.
  • CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) dropped 8.8 percent to $15.45.
  • Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) shares fell 8.6 percent to $26.13.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) shares declined 8.2 percent to $122.19.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares fell 7 percent to $67.88, despite reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 6.7 percent to $178.34 following Q1 results.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) dropped 5.9 percent to $111.68 after President Trump threatened tariffs on Mexican imports. The company operates railroad networks in the US and Mexico.
  • Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 5 percent to $12.74 following news President Trump said US will impose a 5 percent tariff on goods from Mexico.
  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) fell 4.1 percent to $33.42 following news President Trump said US will impose a 5 percent tariff on goods from Mexico.
  • Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) fell 3.2 percent to $317.98. Ulta Beauty reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AYI + AMRH)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2.9%; Stellar Biotechnologies Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Big Lots Earnings Top Expectations
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Acuity Brands Gains On Earnings Beat; Advaxis Shares Plunge
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
6 Stocks To Watch For April 3, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Running Of The Bulls: VMware Analysts Positive On Q1 Report Even As Investors Retreat