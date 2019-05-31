45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares jumped 62.5 percent to $1.95 following an 8-K filing late Thursday disclosing its board and Edesa Biotech approved a transaction that was originally disclosed on March 8. During the fiscal second quarter, Stellar Biotech entered into a share exchange agreement with Edesa Biotech, a Canadian biopharmaceutical company. Under the terms of the agreement, Edesa Biotech shareholders agreed to exchange their shares of Edesa for newly-issued common shares of Stellar.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) gained 53.1 percent to $6.89 after the company announced the introduction of its 'HempOverView' platform, which combines web-based data collection with aerial imaging technology to assist state administrators and growers with hemp cultivation.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) surged 16.7 percent to $4.20.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) gained 15 percent to $46.29 after reporting Q1 results. Genesco posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share on sales of $495.651 million.
- Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares rose 14.7 percent to $0.3554 after the company initiated a Proof of Concept to migrate a client to the Google Cloud platform.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) gained 13 percent to $9.40 after climbing 18.86 percent on Thursday.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) rose 12.4 percent to $58.00 after the company reported stronger-than-expected for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) gained 10.7 percent to $9.95. Myovant Sciences priced its 15.15 million share public offering of common shares at $8.25 per share.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares rose 10.2 percent to $117.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued strong Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) gained 8.6 percent to $6.35.
- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) surged 8.4 percent to $15.32.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 8 percent to $5.24 following Q1 results.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 7.8 percent to $20.16.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) shares surged 7.4 percent to $2.33.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) gained 7.4 percent to $25.13.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) surged 7 percent to $4.49.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 5.3 percent to $27.39 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) fell 29.5 percent to $14.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued weak Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) shares dipped 22.6 percent to $4.76 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) fell 21.5 percent to $0.6325 in a potential sell off as traders appear to take profits following the stock's Thursday rally. Shares spiked on Thursday after the company announced a stem-cell collaboration for kidney disease.
- XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) tumbled 19 percent to $7.36. XBiotech priced its 4.848 million share common stock offering at $8.25 per share.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 16.2 percent to $27.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 15.4 percent to $3.35 after surging 21.10 percent on Thursday.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) dropped 14.8 percent to $33.04 after the company issued updated interim data of repotrectinib in advanced ROS1+ non-small cell lung cancer.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 13.4 percent to $26.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings. Its comparable store sales fell 3.3 percent year-over-year in the quarter.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dipped 13.4 percent to $ 2.4339.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) fell 13.1 percent to $57.71. Dell reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) dropped 13 percent to $18.25. Conn's posted upbeat Q1 earnings, while sales missed views.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 12 percent to $18.12 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) dropped 10.7 percent to $16.97.
- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) dipped 10.3 percent to $32.78 after the company cut its FY19 guidance to below the consensus estimates.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) fell 10.2 percent to $2.91.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) fell 9.8 percent to $5.32.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares dropped 9.7 percent to $8.92.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) tumbled 9.4 percent to $3.6250.
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) shares dipped 9 percent to $7.40.
- CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) dropped 8.8 percent to $15.45.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) shares fell 8.6 percent to $26.13.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) shares declined 8.2 percent to $122.19.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares fell 7 percent to $67.88, despite reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 6.7 percent to $178.34 following Q1 results.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) dropped 5.9 percent to $111.68 after President Trump threatened tariffs on Mexican imports. The company operates railroad networks in the US and Mexico.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) fell 5 percent to $12.74 following news President Trump said US will impose a 5 percent tariff on goods from Mexico.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) fell 4.1 percent to $33.42 following news President Trump said US will impose a 5 percent tariff on goods from Mexico.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) fell 3.2 percent to $317.98. Ulta Beauty reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.