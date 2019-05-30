64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares climbed 326.8 percent to close at $7.00 on Wednesday after reporting Q1 results. Eltek posted Q1 earnings of $0.12 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.33 per share.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares rose 58.3 percent to close at $1.13.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares gained 42.6 percent to close at $20.28 on continued strength after the company on Tuesday received FDA 510(k) approval for its acoustic wave device for dermal tattoo clearing.
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) climbed 37.4 percent to close at $4.08 after the company received CE mark for its ReStore Exo-Suit stroke rehabilitation device.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares gained 37.3 percent to close at $3.90 after surging 22.94 percent on Tuesday. Valeritas reaffirmed its Q2 and FY19 sales guidance and disclosed that it will participate in American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions June 7-11.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) rose 22.9 percent to close at $4.46.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) gained 21.3 percent to close at $3.70 after SBF Group reportedly raised its offer to acquire the company to $3.50 per share.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) rose 20.7 percent to close at $3.96 after announcing orders valued at $2.7 million to secure military communications.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) climbed 20 percent to close at $21.57 after the company announced results from its KALM-1 pivotal Phase 3 trial of KORSUVA showed significant improvement in primary and secondary endpoints.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) rose 19.2 percent to close at $2.79.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) surged 13.4 percent to close at $97.50.
- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) gained 12.6 percent to close at $36.70 following upbeat Q4 results.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) gained 12.6 percent to close at $3.84.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) rose 12 percent to close at $17.25 after Bloomberg reported there is takeover interest.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) gained 11.9 percent to close at $2.25.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) shares rose 11.7 percent to close at $117.14 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) gained 11.6 percent to close at $18.99 after the FDA granted priority review to the company's supplemental new drug application for Vascepa to reduce residual cardiovascular risk in patients with statin-managed LDL-C cholesterol.
- Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) climbed 10.7 percent to close at $2.07 after the company received FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for FCX-007 Gene Therapy for the treatment of RDEB.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) gained 9.8 percent to close at $7.99.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) climbed 9.7 percent to close at $7.24.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) shares jumped 9.7 percent to close at $7.48.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) gained 8.4 percent to close at $2.46.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) surged 8.2 percent to close at $3.44.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) gained 8 percent to close at $2.83.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) rose 7 percent to close at $1.85 after the company reported the sale of its operations in multiple states for $1.352 billion.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) jumped 5.9 percent to close at $15.52.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares rose 4.8 percent to close at $66.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 4.6 percent to close at $7.06. PDS Biotech disclosed that it has signed a Cooperative R&D deal with National Cancer Institute to perform Phase 2 study of PDS0101 in combo with other immune-modulating agents in advanced HPV-related cancers.
- Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) gained 4.1 percent to close at $19.20 after it was reported that the company would replace Travelport Worldwide Limited in the S&P Small Cap 600.
Losers
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) shares dipped 30.9 percent to close at $33.89 on Wednesday following Q1 results. Canada Goose reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents in Canadian dollars, up from 7 cents in the same period last year. The group reported sales of C$156.2 million, up from C$124.8 million in the first quarter of 2018.
- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) shares fell 30.7 percent to close at $14.07.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) fell 29.3 percent to close at $10.01. Evolent Health expanded partnership with Passport Health Plan to support medicaid beneficiaries in the commonwealth of Kentucky.
- Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE: NAO) dipped 27.2 percent to close at $3.10.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares fell 26.5 percent to close at $18.39 after the company reported downbeat same-store sales for the first quarter and issued a weak outlook.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) tumbled 20 percent to close at $4.24.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dipped 18.1 percent to close at $3.27.
- Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) dropped 16.4 percent to close at $1.68.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares fell 14.6 percent to close at $1.87.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 14 percent to close at $3.07.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) fell 12.8 percent to close at $6.04.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) shares declined 12.4 percent to close at $4.25.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) slipped 12.4 percent to close at $4.96.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) fell 12.4 percent to close at $3.61.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) shares dropped 12.1 percent to close at $26.50.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 12 percent to close at $9.38.
- Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE: AT) tumbled 11.5 percent to close at $2.31.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) dropped 11.3 percent to close at $2.04.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) dipped 11.1 percent to close at $2.01.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares fell 10.8 percent to close at $2.55.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 10.3 percent to close at $2.95.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 10.2 percent to close at $10.94. Goldman Sachs downgraded CalAmp from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $11.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) dipped 10.2 percent to close at $2.39.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) tumbled 10 percent to close at $2.53.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) fell 9.9 percent to close at $35.06. Capri posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter. Capri said it expects to incur restructuring charges of up to $30 million in FY20 related to Michael Kors store closures.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 9.9 percent to close at $2.2700.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) fell 9 percent to close at $10.52.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) dropped 8.4 percent to close at $2.19.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 8.4 percent to close at $2.19.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dipped 7.3 percent to close at $2.04.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) shares fell 7.1 percent to close at $6.73 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) slipped 6 percent to close at $40.66.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) fell 5.9 percent to close at $33.67 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) dropped 4.5 percent to close at $203.23 following Q1 results.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) fell 4.2 percent to close at $131.33 after the company's trial in Oklahoma regarding its role in opioid addiction began on Tuesday.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.