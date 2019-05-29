A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For May 29, 2019
This top 10 most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool It highlights stock's frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users inside the platform.
- Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares were up 35 percent to $19.24 on continued momentum after the company on Tuesday received FDA 510(k) approval for its acoustic wave device for dermal tattoo clearing. On Wednesday morning, the company announced it will initiate a pivotal cellulite trial.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were trading down 2.4 percent Wednesday after a big move higher on Tuesday.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares dropped 10 percent to $1.24. On Tuesday, the company was awarded a Chinese patent for its circulating tumor cell platform.
- NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) shares dropped 6.8 percent to $3.71 after Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ARMP) shares dropped more than 4.8 percent to $3.85. The stock was up 37 percent on Tuesday after it highlighted the publication of successful adjunctivie phage treatment in cystic fibrosis patient.
- TransEnterix Inc (NASDAQ: TRXC) shares were down 2.1 percent to $1.37. The stock moved higher Tuesday after it received Japanese regulatory approval for the Senhance Surgical System.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 4.2 percent to $93.68 after Needham reiterated a Buy rating on the company's stock and raised its price target from $85 to $120.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 7.2 percent to $92.03. A German publication highlighted news German supermarket, Lidl, sold out of Beyond Meat burgers "right away."
- Momo Inc(NASDAQ: MOMO) shares were up 3.5 percent to $28.26 after Nomura reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $47 to $49.
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares were trading lower by 1.5 percent to $83.20.
