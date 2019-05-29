Supermarket Lidl recently started selling Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) burgers and have already sold out, according to German publication Focus Money Online.

Beyond Meat has managed to scientifically replicate ground beef from plant protein. The California-based company went public on May 2 and has surged higher ever since.

JPMorgan's Ken Goldman writes the plant-based substitutes for meat could soar in size from $1 billion to a total addressable market of $100 billion within 15 years.

Beyond Meat was trading up 5 percent at $90.30 per share at time of publication.

