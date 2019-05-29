Market Overview

Global Times Editor: 'US Is Shifting From Protecting Its Interests To Destroying China'
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 29, 2019 9:25am   Comments
Global Times Editor: 'US Is Shifting From Protecting Its Interests To Destroying China'

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief for the Global Times, has been tweeting dramatic updates Wednesday morning claiming the United States is shifting from protecting its interests to destroying China.

The Global Times is a Chinese tabloid that has been accused in the past of having a pro-Chinese government stance.

Reuters reported Beijing is “seriously considering” restricting exports to the U.S. of rare earths, 17 chemical elements used in high-tech consumer electronics and military equipment, the editor in chief of China’s Global Times said on Tuesday.

The information the account has been sharing has been insightful for someone outside of China to get some perspective on what the view is like from inside China.

Oil's Selling Pressure Continues

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble; Dow Futures Down Over 150 Points

