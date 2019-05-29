Global Times Editor: 'US Is Shifting From Protecting Its Interests To Destroying China'

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief for the Global Times, has been tweeting dramatic updates Wednesday morning claiming the United States is shifting from protecting its interests to destroying China.

The Global Times is a Chinese tabloid that has been accused in the past of having a pro-Chinese government stance.

US crackdown on Chinese companies including Huawei is no longer like a trade war. The US is shifting from protecting its interests to destroying China. It increasingly resembles air striking Chinese high-tech companies. China is mulling qualitative change in countermeasures. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) May 29, 2019

Based on what I know, China is seriously considering restricting rare earth exports to the US. China may also take other countermeasures in the future. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) May 28, 2019

Reuters reported Beijing is “seriously considering” restricting exports to the U.S. of rare earths, 17 chemical elements used in high-tech consumer electronics and military equipment, the editor in chief of China’s Global Times said on Tuesday.

The information the account has been sharing has been insightful for someone outside of China to get some perspective on what the view is like from inside China.

Related Links:

Oil's Selling Pressure Continues

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble; Dow Futures Down Over 150 Points