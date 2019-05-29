28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares rose 72 percent to $2.82 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results. Eltek posted Q1 earnings of $0.12 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.33 per share.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares rose 43 percent to $20.34 in pre-market trading on continued strength after the company on Tuesday received FDA 510(k) approval for its acoustic wave device for dermal tattoo clearing.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) rose 15.9 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 10.8 percent to $5.32 in pre-market trading.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 10.1 percent to $2.94 in pre-market trading after signing a deal to power StreetScooter delivery vans with ProGen hydrogen fuel cell engines.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 9.8 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading. 58.com announced strategic investment in Uxin via $100 million convertible notes purchase.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) rose 8.9 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.14 percent on Tuesday.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 8.6 percent to $18.48 in pre-market trading after the FDA granted priority review to the company's supplemental new drug application for Vascepa to reduce residual cardiovascular risk in patients with statin-managed LDL-C cholesterol.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) rose 8.2 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.77 percent on Tuesday.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) shares rose 7.9 percent to $113.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares rose 5.6 percent to $67.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares rose 5.6 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after surging 22.94 percent on Tuesday. Valeritas reaffirmed its Q2 and FY19 sales guidance.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) rose 4.8 percent to $37.40 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) rose 4.7 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced debt refinancing to strengthen its financial position.
- Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN) shares rose 3.8 percent to $20.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
Losers
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares fell 15.7 percent to $21.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat same-store sales for the first quarter and issued a weak outlook.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) fell 12.1 percent to $2.76 in pre-market trading after AstraZeneca 's subsidiary announced AstraZeneca would discontinue its activities for its research collaboration programs between the companies.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) fell 11.3 percent to $43.50 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) fell 8.8 percent to $35.50 in pre-market trading. Capri posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak profit forecast for the first quarter.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 5.7 percent to $11.49 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.10 percent on Tuesday.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) fell 5.1 percent to $10.97 in pre-market trading.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares fell 4.4 percent to $16.88 in pre-market trading.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 4.3 percent to $4.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 22.73 percent on Tuesday.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 4.2 percent to $22.10 in pre-market trading.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) fell 4.1 percent to $49.75 in pre-market trading.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 4 percent to $15.09 in pre-market trading.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) fell 3.4 percent to $35.11 in pre-market trading after declining 4.07 percent on Tuesday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 3.1 percent to $11.22 in pre-market trading.
