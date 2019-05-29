65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) shares jumped 148.2 percent to close at $14.22 on Tuesday after the company received FDA 510(k) approval for its acoustic wave device for dermal tattoo clearing.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) climbed 31.8 percent to close at $4.15 on light volume after the company announced the publication of a case study involving a cystic fibrosis patient who was treated with Armata's AP-PA01 product.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) rose 24.7 percent to close at $3.18 after signing a partnership agreement with Dealer Pay.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) climbed 22.9 percent to $2.84.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares gained 18.2 percent to close at $43.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY19 sales guidance.
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) rose 16.6 percent to close at $31.77 after the company reported it will acquire approximately 5.6 million shares for $150 million from an affiliate Of PAG and Hill Path Capital.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) gained 16.4 percent to close at $3.62 amid optimism of the Greek elections which saw New Democracy win the European elections, who plan to have 'big investments for Greece.'
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) jumped 15.9 percent to close at $4.82.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) gained 13.5 percent to close at $13.68.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) shares rose 12.4 percent to close at $2.27.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 11.7 percent to close at $4.12.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) gained 11.6 percent to close at $2.80.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) rose 11.1 percent to close at $5.82 after declining 4.73 percent on Friday.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) rose 11.1 percent to close at $1.40 after the company announced it has received Japanese regulatory approval for the senhance surgical system.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) gained 10.8 percent to close at $12.00.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) shares climbed 10.5 percent to close at $10.57.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) gained 10.4 percent to close at $2.34.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 10.1 percent to close at $2.28 after reporting an order from a leading European consumer electronics manufacturer for its Software Defined Perimeter solution.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 9.9 percent to close at $11.56.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped 9.8 percent to close at $29.03 after the company announced its 7nm product roadmap at Computex which revealed multiple products launching in the next 6 months.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) gained 9.6 percent to close at $4.23.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) jumped 9.6 percent to close at $7.78 after entering into a contract with the Prada Group.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) rose 9.1 percent to close at $4.70.
- Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 8.4 percent to close at $0.93 after the company was selected by the Department of Defense to provide automatic license plate recognition software.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) shares gained 8.3 percent to close at $2.49 after reporting a $100 million buyback plan.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 8.1 percent to close at $2.95.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) surged 8 percent to close at $86.00 after multiple analysts initiated coverage on the stock with bullish ratings following the company's IPO earlier this month. The company also announced a European partnership with Zandbergen World's Finest Meat.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares climbed 7.8 percent to close at $3.05. Netshoes reported amendment to the merger agreement with Magazine Luiza S.A.
- Camber Energy Inc (NYSE: CEI) gained 7.6 percent to close at $0.2201 after the company announced that it is finalizing closing documents for its planned acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 7.2 percent to close at $48.92 after surging 7.44 percent on Friday.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 7.2 percent to close at $13.78 amid merger talks with Renault. France-based automaker Renault confirmed Monday it will "study with interest" an acquisition proposal made by Fiat Chrysler.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 7 percent to close at $10.06 following strong Q1 results.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 5 percent to close at $27.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) climbed 4.8 percent to close at $118.842 after the company announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Global Payments in an all-stock merger of equals.
Losers
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) shares tumbled 41.4 percent to close at $9.90 on Tuesday after the company announced disappointing KZR-616 efficacy data with two healthy volunteers in the 60 mg cohort requiring hospitalization.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares dipped 22.7 percent to close at $4.2500 after Carnegie cut its price target on the company's stock from $24.16 to $2.76.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) dropped 19.1 percent to close at $8.35 after receiving termination notice from Bass Pro, Inc. and affiliates.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares fell 17.7 percent to close at $14.05.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares declined 14.9 percent to close at $9.55.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) dipped 14 percent to close at $11.33.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 13.4 percent to close at $2.19.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) dipped 13 percent to close at $2.54.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares slipped 12.7 percent to close at $2.06.
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) tumbled 12.6 percent to close at $2.29.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) dipped 12.4 percent to close at $9.52 after UBS downgraded the stock from from Buy to Neutral. The company also recently settled its opioid case in Oklahoma for $85 million.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) dropped 11.1 percent to close at $75.90 after reporting downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) fell 10.6 percent to close at $31.41 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $53 to $37.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) dipped 10.6 percent to close at $3.63.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) tumbled 10.2 percent to close at $6.62 following Q1 results.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) dipped 9.8 percent to close at $14.51.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) tumbled 9.6 percent to close at $6.03.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.6 percent to close at $3.49.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares dropped 9.6 percent to close at $1.97.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) dipped 9.4 percent to close at $19.94.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 8.9 percent to close at $1.85.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) dropped 8.6 percent to close at $31.94.
- American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIN) shares tumbled 8.6 percent to close at $10.62.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares fell 8.4 percent to close at $2.06.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) fell 8.3 percent to close at $3.56.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 7.3 percent to close at $88.83 after Stephen & Co downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Jianpu Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: JT) fell 7 percent to close at $4.42 following Q1 results. Jianpu Technology posted Q1 earnings of $0.01 per share on sales of $97.577 million.
- First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) shares fell 6.3 percent to close at $51.80 after the company advised it shut down external access to a production environment with a reported design defect that created the potential for unauthorized access to customer data.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) tumbled 5.9 percent to close at $4.32.
- ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) fell 5.7 percent to close at $51.20 after the company disclosed director Peter T. Dameris resigned as director.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) slipped 5 percent to close at $9.13 after announcing plans to spin off its generics business.
