Incoming Walmart CTO Kumar Has Google, Amazon On Résumé
Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said Tuesday it's hired Suresh Kumar — a current Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and former Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) executive — as its chief technology and chief development officer.
Kumar serves as vice president and general manager of display, video, app ads and analytics at Google, Walmart said in a Tuesday press release.
He starts July 8 at his new job, according to the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant.
Kumar's résumé also includes a stint as the the corporate vice president of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)'s cloud infrastructure and operations.
Walmart shares were down 0.24 percent at $102.42 at the close Tuesday.
Suresh Kumar. Photo courtesy of Walmart.
