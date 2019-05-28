30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) shares rose 17.8 percent to $2.71 in pre-market trading after reporting a $100 million buyback plan.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 14.5 percent to $2.37 in pre-market trading after reporting an order from a leading European consumer electronics manufacturer for its Software Defined Perimeter solution.
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) rose 12.7 percent to $1.42 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has received Japanese regulatory approval for the senhance surgical system.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) rose 12.2 percent to $5.88 in pre-market trading after declining 4.73 percent on Friday.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) rose 11.6 percent to $3.47 in pre-market trading.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) shares rose 9.5 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading. Netshoes reported amendment to the merger agreement with Magazine Luiza S.A.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 9.3 percent to $4.22 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 8.6 percent to $13.95 in pre-market trading after the company submitted a merger proposal to Renault.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 8 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares rose 7.5 percent to $2.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.09 percent on Friday.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 7.4 percent to $49.00 in pre-market trading after surging 7.44 percent on Friday.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) rose 5.9 percent to $27.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 5.7 percent to $9.64 in pre-market trading.
- Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) rose 5.1 percent to $39.00 in pre-market trading following strong Q1 results.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) rose 4.9 percent to $114.96 in pre-market trading.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) shares rose 4.4 percent to $24.70 in pre-market trading. Plains All American reported expansion and joint venture of Red River Pipeline with Delek Logistics.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 4.2 percent to $7.66 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.66 percent on Friday.
- Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) rose 3.2 percent to $12.40 in pre-market trading.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) rose 3 percent to $37.73 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) fell 15.1 percent to $14.35 in pre-market trading. Kezar Life Sciences announced acceptance of abstract for presentation of first in patient study with KZR-616 at the EULAR 2019 Annual Meeting.
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) fell 6.8 percent to $83.01 in pre-market trading. BioMarin disclosed that Phase 3 cohort of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, gene therapy study in severe hemophilia A met pre-specified criteria for regulatory submissions in the US and Europe.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 6.5 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading after rising 42.35 percent on Friday.
- Jianpu Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: JT) fell 5.9 percent to $4.47 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. Jianpu Technology posted Q1 earnings of $0.01 per share on sales of $97.577 million.
- First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) shares fell 5.9 percent to $52.02 in pre-market trading.
- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) fell 4.8 percent to $70.04 in pre-market trading.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) fell 4 percent to $33.75 in pre-market trading.
- Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) fell 3.7 percent to $147.70 in pre-market trading after the company and TSYS reported an all-stock merger of equals.
- Key Energy Services, Inc.. (NYSE: KEG) fell 3.7 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) fell 2.9 percent to $42.00 in pre-market trading.
- Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) fell 2.7 percent to $57.43 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.