48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NASDAQ: NETS) shares jumped 43.9 percent to close at $2.82 on Thursday following a Reuters report that the owner of Group SBF presented a competing bid for the company.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 27.7 percent to close at $8.85 following news the company was selected by NASA to build and perform a spaceflight demonstration of lunar Gateway's power, propulsion element spacecraft.
- S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) rose 17.6 percent to close at $2.94 after the company announced an agreement with Corteva Agriscience which the company will receive $45 million in cash and $25 million in payments.
- Universal Corp (NYSE: UVV) gained 14.1 percent to close at $59.07 after the company reported Q4 results and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.75 to $0.76 per share.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 13.3 percent to close at $5.20.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares gained 12.8 percent to close at $24.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also raised the low end of FY19 EPS guidance.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares surged 12.4 percent to close at $0.53 following news 2-year follow-up safety and efficacy data for its Neovasc Reducer was published in the International Journal of Cardiology.
- Ideaya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) rose 11.9 percent to close at $11.19 after pricing IPO at $10 per share.
- Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) gained 9.2 percent to close at $93.95 following a report Brookfield and Blackstone are among bidders for the company.
- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) jumped 9 percent to close at $29.90 following Q4 results. Advanced Drainage Systems declared a $1 per share special dividend and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.08 to $0.09 per share.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) climbed 8.8 percent to close at $3.85.
- FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV) gained 8.6 percent to close at $93.50. FirstService acquired Interstate Restoration and Firstonsite Restoration.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) rose 8 percent to close at $69.94 after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) surged 7.6 percent to close at $2.69.
- Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) gained 5.4 percent to close at $11.82.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) shares rose 3.2 percent to close at $3.60 after Natura reported it has reached a deal to buy Avon. The companies’ joint annual sales will exceed $10 billion.
Losers
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) dipped 47.7 percent to close at $0.68 on Thursday after the company priced its direct offering of 5 million shares at $0.6 per share.
- Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) tumbled 39.5 percent to close at $0.5446 after the company reported it sees its preliminary Q4 net loss to be $7 million.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) fell 30.6 percent to close at $10.34. BBX Capital disclosed that it will not proceed with merger with Bluegreen Vacations.
- Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) dipped 22.9 percent to close at $5.42 following Q1 results.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 22.5 percent to close at $1.96 after dipping 18.39 percent on Wednesday.
- ePlus Inc (NASDAQ: PLUS) dipped 21.5 percent to close at $72.62 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) dropped 20.8 percent to close at $1.91.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) dropped 19.4 percent to close at $2.25.
- T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares fell 19.1 percent to close at $2.08 after a Seeking Alpha blogpost from Mako Research called the company "a disaster in progress."
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) dropped 17.9 percent to close at $3.25.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) tumbled 17.4 percent to close at $2.56 on continued US-China trade tension after the Trump administration said it would add up to 5 more Chinese surveillance companies to the blacklist.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) fell 16.5 percent to close at $6.79 following downbeat Q4 results.
- California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) fell 16.2 percent to close at $16.83.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) dropped 15.5 percent to close at $4.19.
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 15.2 percent to close at $4.59.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dipped 15.2 percent to close at $1.96.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) fell 14.9 percent to close at $14.63 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and lowered its FY19 outlook.
- Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE: BAS) tumbled 14.8 percent to close at $1.73.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) dropped 14.4 percent to close at $2.38.
- Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: BCYC) fell 14.3 percent to close at $12.00. Bicycle Therapeutics priced its 4M million ADS IPO at $14 per ADS.
- Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) dropped 14.2 percent to close at $3.50 following Q1 earnings.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) tumbled 13 percent to close at $3.00.
- Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) dropped 11.6 percent to close at $8.85. Ensco disclosed that board will not pay regularly quarterly cash dividend.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 11.3 percent to close at $45.39 following a Q1 beat but Q2 sales guidance which came in below the analyst consensus estimate.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) fell 11 percent to close at $8.16.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) dropped 10.8 percent to close at $27.16 following Q1 results.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) dipped 10.6 percent to close at $8.40 on continued US-China trade tension after the Trump administration said it would add up to 5 more Chinese surveillance companies to the blacklist.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) shares fell 10.1 percent to close at $42.54 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE: KEG) dipped 9.8 percent to close at $2.20.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 8.1 percent to close at $61.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued its Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 7.3 percent to close at $31.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE: HPR) fell 6.4 percent to close at $2.05.
