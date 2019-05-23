Market Overview

C.H. Robinson Adds To European Brokerage With Italian Acquisition
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
May 23, 2019 2:30pm   Comments
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (Nasdaq: CHRW) added to its European business with the acquisition of an Italian truck brokerage.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company announced it bought Dema Service S.p.A.

Dema Service is a privately owned logistics company providing road transportation services across Europe. Headquartered in Pescara, Italy, Dema Service has approximately 100 employees and three offices located in Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic.

"The acquisition of Dema Service is an exciting milestone for C.H. Robinson and will strengthen our existing footprint in Italy, one of the largest road transportation markets in Europe," said Jeroen Eijsink, President of Europe for C.H. Robinson. "We are eager to work with Dema Service's customers to offer our full suite of logistics services to help improve their supply chains."

This is the second European acquisition for C.H. Robinson in 2019. The company recently acquired the freight forwarding group Space Cargo, which expanded C.H. Robinson's presence in Spain and Colombia.

"We are excited to join C.H. Robinson, one of the world's largest third-party logistics providers, and contribute to the company's strong presence in Europe," said Mauro de Lellis, Co-Founder of Dema Service. "Our extensive local market knowledge in combination with C.H. Robinson's global network will allow us to provide world-class service to customers."

C.H. Robinson will integrate Dema Service into its European Surface Transportation division and single global technology platform, Navisphere.
Image sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply ChainNews Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

