36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2019 12:31pm   Comments
Gainers

  • CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) shares jumped 43.6 percent to $44.04 after Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported a $45 per share cash bid for CIRCOR.
  • JMU Ltd- ADR (NASDAQ: JMU) rose 42.9 percent to $1.7291 after the company acquired Unicorn Investment Limited.
  • Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) shares rose 24 percent to $2.1710 after the company reported acceptance of analytical comparability plan by the FDA to support the BLA and commercialization of Vicinium.
  • Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) rose 18.1 percent to $1.89 after climbing 95.12 percent on Monday.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 17.4 percent to $36.56 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 17.1 percent to $22.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will replace The Navigators Group in the the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) gained 16.5 percent to $24.42 after the company reported BRAFTOVE + MEKTOVI + Cetiximab met primary endpoints.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares rose 15.3 percent to $52.50 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
  • RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) surged 13 percent to $3.40.
  • OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares gained 12.5 percent to $4.22 after the company was granted an exclusive global rights to a patent for the combination of IL-12 DNA with checkpoint inhibitors.
  • Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) climbed 12.4 percent to $4.25.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) climbed 10.9 percent to $6.81.
  • USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares gained 10.2 percent to $6.50 after Hudson Executive Capital disclosed a new 12 percent stake in the company.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) jumped 10.1 percent to $9.10 after Raymond Jones upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Strong Buy.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) surged 9 percent to $22.28.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares rose 8.7 percent to $6.12.
  • Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) surged 8.4 percent to $3.2850.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) shares rose 8.4 percent to $4.8870.
  • NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares gained 8.2 percent to $4.22.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares rose 7.9 percent to $5.55.
  • 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) gained 7.8 percent to $17.71 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales higher from last year.
  • Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) rose 7.4 percent to $11.15.

Losers

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares dipped 47.5 percent to $3.88 following news a Phase 3 trial of BCX7353 met its primary endpoint but the 150mg dose showed a disappointing attack rate of 44 percent versus the placebo.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 26.1 percent to $ 9.63 after filing suit against U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to Protect medicaid patient access to Acthar® Gel.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares tumbled 21.1 percent to $2.6601 after the company reported its Phase 3 trail of OTX-TP for glaucome treatment did not meet its primary endpoint. Cowen and Raymond James downgraded the stock.
  • Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares fell 20.5 percent to $0.97 after the company had a public offering of 1.7 million shares priced at $1.00 per share.
  • Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) fell 12.7 percent to $2.0250. Kontoor Brands will replace Orion Group Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) fell 12.3 percent to $55.16 after reporting downbeat Q1 earnings.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) dropped 12.1 percent to $1.60 after the company announced patent litigation regarding its higher dose naloxone injection product.
  • J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) fell 9.6 percent to $1.0401 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
  • AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) dropped 7.7 percent to $2.29.
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) fell 7.3 percent to $26.02 after announcing a $250 million common stock offering.
  • Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) fell 6.4 percent to $68.18 after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares declined 6.4 percent to $21.44.
  • Orion Energy Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OESX) dropped 5.8 percent to $1.97.
  • Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) shares fell 4.5 percent to $81.07 after reporting a $45 per share cash bid for CIRCOR.

Home Depot Analyst Says Renovation Cycle May Be 'Petering Out'