6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- No notable gainers in after-hours trading.
Losers
- Qutoutiao Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: QTT) shares are down 9.5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.37), missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $193.3 million, beating estimates by $32.15 million. The company reported CEO Lei Li has resigned, but will remain as Vice Chair. Eric Siliang Tan has been named replacement CEO.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares are down 6 percent after announcing a $250 million common stock offering.
- Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
- Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a concurrent $350 million common stock offering with $150 million in convertible senior notes due in 2024.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a 3.5 million common share offering.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.54 per share, missing estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $551.119 million, missing estimates by $8.181 million.
