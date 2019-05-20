Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2019 4:57pm   Comments
Gainers

  • No notable gainers in after-hours trading.

Losers

  • Qutoutiao Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: QTT) shares are down 9.5 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.37), missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $193.3 million, beating estimates by $32.15 million. The company reported CEO Lei Li has resigned, but will remain as Vice Chair. Eric Siliang Tan has been named replacement CEO.
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares are down 6 percent after announcing a $250 million common stock offering.
  • Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
  • Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a concurrent $350 million common stock offering with $150 million in convertible senior notes due in 2024.
  • Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a 3.5 million common share offering.
  • Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.54 per share, missing estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $551.119 million, missing estimates by $8.181 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

