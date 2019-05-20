A Look At Benzinga Pro's 10 Most-Searched Tickers For May 20, 2019
This top 10 most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool It highlights stock's frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users inside the platform.
- Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares rose 35 percent Monday. Since Thursday, the stock has risen more than 186 percent. Benzinga on Friday highlighted several factors investors may want to know about.
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares rose more than 80 percent after the company announced clinical validation and the commercial launch of its Target Selector multi-gene liquid biopsy panel for lung cancer.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped more than 3 percent after Wedbush lowered its price target from $275 to $230 and highlighted demand for Model 3 in the U.S. as a concern.
- Can-Fite Biopharma (NYSE: CANF) shares rose 65 percent after the company reported its Phase II Liver Cancer Data was selected for presentation at the International Liver Cancer Association Conference. Later in the day, the stock was halted to announce a $6 million share direct offering. Shares were down 40 percent at time of publication.
- Sprint Corp(NYSE: S) shares rose higher than 20 percent following news the FCC is likely to announce agreement on terms for the company's merger with T-Mobile. A later development showed the Department of Justice was reported leaning against approving the deal.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc(NASDAQ: NDRA) shares were up 7 percent Monday after Lake Street initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating.
- Qudian Inc(NYSE: QD) shares were down almost 9 percent. The company reported strong first-quarter earnings results.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) share dropped more than 4 percent after the company announced it lowered its fourth-quarter EPS and sales guidance. Lumentum is one of the first companies to cut guidance after the Huawei blacklisting.
- Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) shares rose 30 percent after the company announced it received a commitment to expand in turnley LED lighting projects, bringing total anticipated revenue of $110 million.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were down by more than 3 percent. HSBC lowered its price target from $180 to $174. Also, a report said China may temporarily raise tariffs on Apple.
Posted-In: News Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.