Learn From The Trader With The Secrets To Prosper In A Volatile Market

Kenny Glick, the founder of Hit the Bid, is a veteran trader with a seemingly unstoppable methodology—one that returned profits during the 2008 financial crisis.

Who He Is

Kenny has a “take no prisoners” mentality. He has over 25 years of experience trading large-cap stocks and runs Hit the Bid, a trading chatroom that focuses on sharing opportunities and educating users about the market.

One of Kenny’s defining qualities is a drive to help others succeed. He offers free access to the Hit the Bid website in order to get a taste of what he does before deciding if it makes sense for them. He takes pride in providing a service that's honest with the right intentions.

How He Trades

Kenny’s trading strategy focuses around finding actionable, short opportunities that can be hedged with risk management. This strategy helped him successfully profit during the 2008 financial crisis and inspired him to teach others how to manage markets that are only getting more volatile.

From an educational perspective, Kenny believes most traders go wrong by losing discipline. By staying true to actual strategies—as opposed to fantasies—traders can find success.

"Most traders know what they are doing wrong, I help to remind them everyday to avoid those mistakes and focus on what works. I feel rewarded when I've helped someone become a profitable trader," says Glick.

Where To See Him

