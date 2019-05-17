A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

US stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. U.S. quarterly services report for the first quarter, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for May, data on e-commerce retail sales for the first quarter and the index of leading economic indicators for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak in Camden, New Jersey at 10:00 a.m. ET, while New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in New York at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 89 points to 25,778, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 11.1 points to 2,867.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 36.75 points to 7,563.50.

Oil futures traded higher, as WTI oil futures rose 0.9 percent to trade at $63.41 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 0.6 percent to $73.03 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.3 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.5 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.7 percent. French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.3 percent and London's FTSE 100 Index fell 0.3 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.89 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.16 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 2.48 percent and India's BSE Sensex climbed 1.44 percent.

Broker Recommendation

KeyBanc downgraded Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Camping World shares gained 0.1 percent to $12.28 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news