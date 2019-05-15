Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) broke ground on May 14 at its $1.5 billion air hub at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The airport, located in Hebron, Kentucky, is expected to open in 2021. The 3 million square-foot building will have capacity for 100 freighters and will be built with a 350,000 square-foot loading wing. The hub will support deliveries for Amazon's "Prime" service, which today guarantees two-day deliveries for millions of items ordered online.

Amazon announced in late April that it will move to a one-day delivery standard for Prime orders. Rival Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) began one-day delivery in Phoenix, Arizona, and Las Vegas, Nevada, for goods ordered on its website, Walmart.com.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, chairman and CEO, visited the Hebron facility to make a few remarks.

