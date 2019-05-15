44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ENT) shares jumped 42.5 percent to $1.1255 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reported Q1 EPS in-line with analyst estimates.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares jumped 37.8 percent to $8.46 after the company reported Q1 EPS increased 712.5 percent from last year..
- Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) shares climbed 31.2 percent to $1.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 25 percent to $0.30 after the company announced Linear Star Holdings, the acquisition target of Camber, entered into a non-binding letter of intent to purchase a Houston based engineering and procurement firm.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) gained 20.6 percent to $2.7499 as the company disclosed that CLR 131 achieved 50 percent overall response rate in Cohort 6 of ongoing Phase 1 study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 15 percent to $7.48.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares surged 12.8 percent to $3.36 after reporting Q1 results.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) rose 11.6 percent to $2.4541 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) rose 10.9 percent to $5.01 after the company reported an exclusive non-binding letter of intent with a potential buyer of its recycling business. Appliance Recycling posted Q4 loss of $1.2 per share.
- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) shares gained 10.4 percent to $59.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) gained 9.5 percent to $3.5491. Advaxis announced the lifting of a partial clinical hold the FDA had imposed on the Phase 3 trial of axalimogene filolisbac, which is being tested in patients with high-risk, locally advanced cervical cancer. The FDA acknowledged in its communication to the company that all hold questions have been satisfactorily addressed.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) climbed 9.4 percent to $53.08. Susquehanna upgraded Advanced Energy from Neutral to Positive and raised the price target from $45 to $82.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) gained 8 percent to $4.32.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) jumped 7.7 percent to $37.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) shares rose 6.7 percent to $ 3.3401.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) gained 6.6 percent to $197.50. Raymond James, Nomura and Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) surged 6.1 percent to $4.2436 following Q4 earnings.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares rose 5.8 percent to $18.17 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) gained 5.5 percent to $53.27 after rebounding from $50 level.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 5.3 percent to $38.47. Guggenheim upgraded Zillow from Neutral to Buy and announced a $45 price target.
Losers
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares dipped 30.2 percent to $2.20 after the company announced that the FDA recommended that the company conduct a new Phase 3 trial for its Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Monotherapy.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) dropped 26 percent to $0.54 on a potential sell-off from yesterday's 220 percent price spike.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares tumbled 16.7 percent to $5.62.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) dipped 16.7 percent to $1.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 13 percent to $4.64 aftre reporting Q1 results.
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) dropped 12 percent to $4.57 after the company posted downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) fell 12 percent to $320.85.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) dropped 11.9 percent to $3.20.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) dipped 10.6 percent to $1.8693 following Q2 results.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) dropped 9.8 percent to $68.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also announced weak Q3 sales guidance.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 8.9 percent to $11.96.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) dipped 8.4 percent to $3.6540.
- Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares fell 8.3 percent to $7.81 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong 2019 guidance.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares dipped 7.6 percent to $28.68.
- Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) fell 7.4 percent to $14.25.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 7.3 percent to $103.98 after the company reported strong Q1 earnings and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) dropped 7 percent to $1.9900.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 5.8 percent to $11.40 after the United States filed a lawsuit against the company alleging price fixing in 44 states on Monday.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) fell 4.7 percent to $23.16 after the company raised its secondary offering from 7 million shares to 9 million shares.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) fell 4.7 percent to $18.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.
- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE: WMC) dropped 4.5 percent to $10.09. Western Asset Mortgage Capital priced its 5 million share common stock offering for gross proceeds $50.7 million.
- New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) dropped 4.2 percent to $102.61 after the company announced Q2 and full year EPS guidance below the analyst consensus estimates.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 4.1 percent to $16.97. JinkoSolar reported a proposed follow-on offering of 3.75 million American Depositary Shares and concurrent private placement of up to $85 million convertible senior notes.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) fell 4.1 percent to $17.73 after reporting Q1 results.
