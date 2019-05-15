26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) rose 27.7 percent to $5.77 after the company reported a non-binding exclusive LoI with a potential buyer of recycling business. Appliance Recycling posted Q4 loss of $1.2 per share.
- Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares rose 11.4 percent to $9.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong 2019 guidance.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) rose 10.1 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) rose 5.7 percent to $118.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong Q1 earnings and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares rose 5.3 percent to $5.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) rose 5.2 percent to $7.25 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 4.6 percent to $51.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a big sales increase in the first quarter. Adjusted earnings fell in-line at $(0.27) per share.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 4.1 percent to $10.20 in pre-market trading.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) rose 4 percent to $181.72 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares rose 3.6 percent to $17.79 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 3.1 percent to $37.65 in pre-market trading. Guggenheim upgraded Zillow from Neutral to Buy and announced a $45 price target.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 2.7 percent to $9.23 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 15.6 percent to $2.66 in pre-market trading after the company issued a regulatory update on mirvetuximab soravtansine monotherapy in ovarian cancer. The FDA has recommended company to conduct a new phase 3 trial.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) fell 7.3 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued weak sales guidance.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) fell 7.1 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.50 percent on Tuesday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 7 percent to $12.20 in pre-market trading.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 6.7 percent to $16.50 in pre-market trading. JinkoSolar reported a proposed follow-on offering of 3.75 million American Depositary Shares and concurrent private placement of up to $85 million convertible senior notes.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) fell 6 percent to $22.85 in pre-market trading after the company priced its secondary upsized 9 million share offering.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) fell 4.9 percent to $31 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.20 percent on Tuesday.
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) fell 4.8 percent to $17.60 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) fell 4.3 percent to $29.45 in pre-market trading.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 3.5 percent to $6.88 in pre-market trading after rising 23.78 percent on Tuesday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 3.2 percent to $8.11 in pre-market trading after the Canadian cannabis company reported much deeper losses on a year-over-year basis — as well as much higher net sales of CA$65.145 million ($48.4 million) versus $16.1 million in sales in the third quarter of 2018.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 3.1 percent to $11.73 in pre-market trading.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) fell 3.1 percent to $16.72 in pre-market trading.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) fell 2 percent to $7.24 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.31 percent on Tuesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.