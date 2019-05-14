40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) shares jumped 39 percent to $1.32, following a 74 percent decline Monday after the company warned of a possible bankruptcy. Janney Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral Tuesday morning.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 26.5 percent to $7.28.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 24.9 percent to $2.66 following Q1 results. Support.com posted Q1 earnings of $0.08 per share on sales of $18.1 million.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares climbed 15.3 percent to $1.9834 after falling 9.47 percent on Monday.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) rose 13.8 percent to $3.0364.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) surged 12.5 percent to $3.70.
- Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ: TAIT) shares rose 11.9 percent to $5.55.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares gained 11 percent to $3.83 after the company reported Q1 EPS, sales figures increased from the same quarter last year.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 10.5 percent to $8.03.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) surged 9.9 percent to $2.45 after reporting a 291 percent revenue growth in Q3.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) rose 9.9 percent to $2.4500.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) climbed 9.7 percent to $4.1893.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) gained 9.5 percent to $0.8299 after the company signed a national agreement with GESS and reported it received a 9.6MW initial order for renewable nat-gas projects.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 9.4 percent to $3.73 after the company reported a joint venture to create an agriculture company and build up to 5MW PV power projects in Arizona.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) gained 9.2 percent to $6.26 after the company announced Q1 revenue rose 115 percent from the previous year.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) climbed 9.2 percent to $2.9469.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) rose 9.1 percent to $32.39.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 8.9 percent to $3.68 after jumping 15.75 percent on Monday.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) shares surged 8 percent to $3.24 after the company reported increase of purchase price and extension of tender offer for shares of common stock.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) gained 7 percent to $3.80.
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) rose 6.6 percent to $16.74 after the company confirmed and added details to its Q2 guidance.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 6.3 percent to $4.7299 after climbing 10.15 percent on Monday.
- Steris PLC (NYSE: STE) gained 6.3 percent to $132.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 6.3 percent to $1.68 after the company disclosed that it has received FDA Fast Track designation for its multistem program for acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 5.4 percent to $0.7695 after the company reported Q1 EPS increased from last year.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 4.7 percent to $0.51 after the company announced it completed the initial FDA 510K submission for its Acuitas AMR Gene Panel test to identify the presence of antibiotic resistance.
Losers
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares tumbled 34.1 percent to $3.0202 after reporting a resolution with WatchGuard for pending patent infringement litigation.
- Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) dropped 31.6 percent to $1.6957. Fuel Tech reported Q1 net loss of $0.05 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.01 per share. Sales came in at $10.155 million, missing estimates by $3.585 million.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) dipped 29.8 percent to $6.22 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q1 loss and announced negative data from its Phase 1/2 IGNITE DMD trial. Credit Suisse downgraded Solid Biosciences from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $7 to $6.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) shares declined 28 percent to $12.41, despite reporting positive headline phase 3 results, potentially due to further data analysis showing the company's Relugolix drug having a lower placebo adjusted response rate than Abbvie's Elaris drug.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) dropped 20.3 percent to $3.4452 following Q1 results. InspireMD posted Q1 loss of $3.82 per share on sales of $415,000.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) dipped 13.3 percent to $2.2364 after reporting Q1 results.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) fell 8.6 percent to $14.63 after reporting first-quarter results. The company also reported Co-President Guomin Xie has resigned. Zhenyu Xie was named as the replacement.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares fell 7.5 percent to $8.52 after the company reported Q1 earnings. The company also reported a litigation settlement including a patent and technology license deal.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) shares fell 7.2 percent to $5.04 after reporting Q1 earnings.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) shares dropped 6.5 percent to $110.57 following Q4 results. Ralph Lauren added $600 million to its buyback program.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) dropped 6.3 percent to $31.86. Piper Jaffray downgraded G-III Apparel from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $43 to $35.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) fell 6.3 percent to $3.28.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) dropped 5.8 percent to $18.37 after the company reported FY18 financial results and provided FY19 sales guidance growth as flat to down slightly.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) fell 4.5 percent to $20.34 after the company cut FY19 EPS guidance.
