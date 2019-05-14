Transport provider Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ: FWRD) said May 13 that Chris C. Ruble, chief operating officer (COO) of Forward Air's Expedited unit, was named the company's COO. In addition, Matthew J. Jewell, previously head of Forward Air's intermodal unit, was named the company's chief commercial officer, responsible for the company's revenue, marketing and business development functions.

Both will report to Tom Schmitt, Forward Air's chairman, president and CEO.

Separately, Christina W. Bottomley, Forward Air's vice president and controller, has been appointed as the company's chief accounting officer.

All of the changes took effect on May 7, the Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said.

Ruble had been tapped for his prior job in June 2018. There, he ran operations for the company's core Expedited LTL (less-than-truckload) segment. He has been with Forward Air since 1996. Jewell, who has been with Forward Air since July 2002, was named to the top intermodal spot in June 2018.

Bottomley was named to her prior post in August 2018. Before that, she held executive posts at eastern railroad CSX Transportation (NYSE: CSX) and consultancy KPMG.

