72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares climbed 95.3 percent to close at $1.3750 on Friday after the company announced the successful completion of two new groundbreaking genetic risk tests for colorectal cancer and breast cancer.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 53.8 percent to close at $16.15. Jiayin Group priced its 3.5 million ADS IPO at $10.50 per ADS.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) rose 29.4 percent to close at $2.99 after announcing plans to buy Simply Mac from GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME).
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) rose 28.3 percent to close at $41.75 after the company announced it will be acquired by IFM Investors for $41.50 per unit.
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) jumped 26 percent to close at $21.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and provided Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDR) climbed 24.2 percent to close at $15.69 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) surged 22.3 percent to close at $21.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) gained 22.3 percent to close at $5.11.
- G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) rose 20.9 percent to close at $25.02 after the company announced plans to submit US and European marketing applications for its Trilaciclib.
- GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) surged 19.5 percent to close at $15.60 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) shares gained 18.6 percent to close at $76.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 sales guidance.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) rose 18.5 percent to close at $57.68.
- Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR) gained 18.3 percent to close at $25.97.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) gained 17.2 percent to close at $2.86 after reporting Q1 results.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) jumped 17.1 percent to close at $18.00. Milestone Pharmaceuticals priced its 5.5 million share IPO at $15 per share on Thursday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 16.9 percent to close at $6.72.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped 16.3 percent to close at $3.14.
- Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) surged 15.1 percent to close at $10.21. Unity Biotechnology posted a Q1 loss of $0.44 per share.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained 14.7 percent to close at $6.08 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 14.5 percent to close at $12.61 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales numbers up from last year.
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) gained 14.1 percent to close at $4.45 after the company reported Q1 sales up from last year.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) rose 13.4 percent to close at $2.79 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) gained 12.8 percent to close at $3.08.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) rose 12.1 percent to close at $36.68 after reporting strong Q1 earnings.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) rose 12.1 percent to close at $6.77.
- Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) gained 11.5 percent to close at $8.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 11.1 percent to close at $8.20 following Q1 results.
- Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) gained 10.7 percent to close at $134.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) gained 10.3 percent to close at $19.19 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) surged 9.9 percent to close at $10.15 after Monness Crespi Hardt upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) rose 9.7 percent to close at $3.96 following strong Q1 results.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) surged 7.2 percent to close at $8.04.
- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) surged 7 percent to close at $12.00 following Q2 results.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) rose 5.5 percent to close at $35.41 after reporting a first-quarter sales beat.
- News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) gained 4.1 percent to close at $11.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
Losers
- Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) dipped 38.6 percent to close at $1.29 on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 38.6 percent to close at $18.42 on Friday after the company reported Q1 Nerlynx sales decline from last quarter due to an increase in patients discontinuing treatment. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Puma Biotechnology from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $57 to $20.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) dropped 28 percent to close at $12.85.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) fell 27.5 percent to close at $23.86. Cortexyme priced its 4.4 million share IPO at $17 per share on Thursday.
- Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares tumbled 27.1 percent to close at $12.10 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales down from last year.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) dipped 25.8 percent to close at $1.12 after the company reported Q3 EPS down from last year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 25.5 percent to close at $3.45 after the company reported Q1 results. Jefferies downgraded Melinta Therapeutics from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $14 to $5.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) dipped 25.4 percent to close at $5.34 after the company reported Q3 EPS down from last year and worse-than-expected sales results. It also issued weak Q4 sales guidance .
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dropped 22.3 percent to close at $4.35 following Q1 results.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ: JAKK) tumbled 21.4 percent to close at $0.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) fell 20.3 percent to close at $36.39 after the company reported Q1 results and disclosed results from a study of roxadustat. A STAT News article suggested the company's "obtuse disclosure" raised concerns about heart safety with the candidate. William Blair downgraded FibroGen from Outperform to Market Perform.
- inTEST Corporation (NASDAQ: INTT) declined 20.1 percent to close at $5.33 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results and issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 19.5 percent to close at $2.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. Aqua Metals priced its 11 million share common stock offering at $2 per share.
- Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) dropped 18.8 percent to close at $44.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and cut its 2019 sales guidance.
- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) slipped 16.2 percent to close at $36.28 after the company reported strong Q1 results but issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dropped 16.1 percent to close at $5.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) dipped 15.1 percent to close at $5.00 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales down from last year.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) dipped 14.6 percent to close at $6.16 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also lowered FY19 sales guidance.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) dropped 14.4 percent to close at $34.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings results and the stock was downgraded by B. Riley from Buy to Neutral.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 13.9 percent to close at $13.00.
- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares dropped 13.8 percent to close at $7.56 following news the company will split into 2 companies. The company also reported Q1 results which showed a larger year-over-year loss. FY19 guidance was better than expected.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) fell 12.5 percent to close at $19.39 after the company reported downbeat sales for its fourth quarter and issued Q1 earnings guidance below analyst estimates. Symantec disclosed that its President and CEO Greg Clark is stepping down.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) tumbled 12.4 percent to close at $2.97.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) dipped 12.1 percent to close at $74.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares fell 11.6 percent to close at $2.74.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares dropped 11.3 percent to close at $66.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares tumbled 11.2 percent to close at $1.82.
- Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) dipped 10.9 percent to close at $139.39 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) dropped 10.3 percent to close at $28.97 after the company announced it will temporarily prevent users from posting 'social newsfeeds' on its platform as the company conducts internal reviews to strengthen content screening.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped 9.6 percent to close at $92.38 after Guardant Health announced positive data for a competing product.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) fell 9.3 percent to close at $2.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 8.9 percent to close at $24.50 on continued weakness after short seller Citron Research on Thursday called the company an 'Obvious Fraud'.
- Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) dropped 7.9 percent to close at $1.05 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales down year-over-year.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) fell 6.3 percent to close at $3.75.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) fell 5.9 percent to close at $16.25 following Q1 results.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) dropped 4.7 percent to close at $129.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) fell 4.1 percent to close at $60.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
Posted-In: News Short Sellers Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.