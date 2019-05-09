Rapid-Fire Demonstrations Take Center Stage At Transparency19

Getting better use from logistics assets, whether it be drivers, trucks, trailers or warehouse operations, is a major theme of Transparency19. The six rapid-fire demonstrations on the second day of the event illustrated the many ways up-and-coming companies are doing just that.

Wise Systems

Wise demonstrated an autonomous dispatch and routing platform that helps clients make real-time delivery decisions. The system focuses on last-mile challenges and real-time data feeds for continuous optimization.

InfoStream

Steve Wilhelms, executive vice president, and John Van Nortwick, director of product management, showcased a dashboard that aggregates data from safety and compliance systems into a single view. The web-based platform also monitors driver performance and roadside inspections, training and certifications.

Winmore

Mark Gamble, director of product marketing, demonstrated Winmore's cloud-based tender management software for freight forwarders and brokers, with a goal of reducing errors and improving visibility and team collaboration.

dexFreight

CEO Rajat Rajbhandari demonstrated a blockchain-based logistics platform that makes transactions and collaboration more efficient and secure.

Clause, Inc.

Houman Shadab and Adrian Fletcher showcased their connected contracting platform. The system digitizes and automates the performance of legal obligations and contract operations and is connected to real-time data about rates and charges.

Seldat Technology Services

Norbert Altenstad showcased the Seldat Tech Integrated Software Platform, a system that streamlines the flow of goods from production through consumer delivery. Seldat manages dispatch and routing, warehouses, automation and inventory management, the procurement process and sales tools, including product catalogs, pricing and promotions.

