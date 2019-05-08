8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares up 7 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. The headset maker reported earnings of 9 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $44.8 million, beating estimates by nearly $3 million.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a big first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.09), beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $206.7 million, beating estimates by $14.73 million. The company issued strong second-quarter sales guidance.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.42), beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $465 million, beating estimates by $8.86 million.
- Fox Corp Class A (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 76 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents per share. Sales came in at $2.752 billion, beating estimates by $142 million.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at $(0.53) missing estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $755.2 million, beating estimates by $83.44 million. The company issued strong 2019 sales guidance.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.61, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $14.922 billion, beating estimates by $582 million.
- Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are up 1.5 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 29 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $451 million, beating estimates by $5.34 million.
Losers
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $169.399 million, missing estimates by $520,000. The company raised 2019 GMS guidance from 17-20 percent year-over-year growth to 18-21 percent year-over-year growth.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.